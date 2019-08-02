Services
Lenoir City - Troy Lee Smith age 69 of Lenoir City passed away July 31, 2019 at his home after a long illness. Troy was born January 12, 1950 in the Knobs of Monroe County to Harrison and Reba Parton Smith. He was of the Baptist faith and was a Deacon and member of Hickory Creek Baptist Church. Troy was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, metal detecting and going the extra mile for estate sales. Troy retired from Plexco after 35 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harrison Smith and Reba Parton Smith; brother, Jimbo Smith; sister, Eva Smith Ayers; niece, Kristi Nicholson and father-in-law, James Jurlon Deaton. Survived by his wife of 48 years (high school sweetheart), Janice Deaton Smith; sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Christy Smith, Matt and Patty Smith, and Jason and Emiley Smith; 7 grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Wanda Smith of Florida; devoted mother-in-law, Irene Deaton; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 3rd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Troy's brother-in-law, Rev. Bill Deaton officiating. Burial will follow in the Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2019
