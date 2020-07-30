1/1
Troy Leon Vineyard
Troy Leon Vineyard

Lenoir City - Troy Leon Vineyard, age 62 of Lenoir City passed away July 29, 2020 at home surrounded by his family and friends. He was a kind person who never allowed his physical limitations to affect his happiness or the joy that he brought others. Troy was an avid NASCAR fan and also enjoyed fishing. Most of all he loved time spent with his family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Lula Vineyard; sisters, Lisa Wright and Hope Vineyard. Survived by his son, Troy Edward Cheatham; grandchildren, Shealyn and Alysa Cheatham; brothers, James McKee, George Vineyard and Michael Vineyard; sisters, Vickie McKee, Krystal Wright, Tammy McGill and Beverly Benson; special friend and caregiver, Wanda Robinette; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 31st at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Rod Garrett officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Saturday morning and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
