Truda Valentine Thompson
Maryville - Truda Valentine Thompson age 90 passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was a homemaker for most of her life and a proud member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was also a member of Alcoa Union Hall. Truda is preceded in death by her parents Houston and Ollie Valentine. She is survived by her children Scott Householder and wife Joyce and Donna and Husband Fred Love also brother Donald Valentine and wife Janice. Also by her grandchildren and great grandchildren Kristi Julian Welsh, Brad Julian (Heather), Aaron Householder (Megan), David Householder (Angela), Jama Williams, Scott Love (Nikki), great grandchildren Spencer Barker, Kay-Lee Griffiths, Madison and Taylor Dyke, Eli Welsh, LaiLa McCarty, Sadie Householder, Junior Julian, Alexus Ferguson, Kyler and Gracie Love, and Jessie Williams, and also a special friend Julie Flowers. The family and friends will receive friends from 5:00pm - 7:00pm on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Smith Trinity Chapel with a service to follow. The family and friends will assemble at Prospect Church Cemetery, Walland on August 27, 2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers the family would like to make memorial donations to the Calvary Baptist Church Building fund. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 26, 2019