|
|
Trula Howerton
Kingston - Trula R. Shubert Howerton of Kingston passed away June 22, 2019, eight days shy of her 90th birthday. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. She was a dedicated wife to William for 46 years and the light of his life. She retired from Union Carbide, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Public Relations Division. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Kingston, TN for over 70 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Ada Shubert, sister Eva S. Renfro, brothers Hugh L., Paul, and Billy Shubert. Survived by husband, William B. Howerton, Nephew/niece Mike and Kathy Renfro, niece Teresa Subich (Gary), great nieces and husbands Stephanie and Ryan Johnson, Jennifer and Tyler Davis, and Kristin and Michael Barnes. Great Great Nephews/Niece Zach Johnson, James Davis and Katherine Davis. At Trula's request, only a graveside service for family and friends will be held at Roane Memorial Gardens with Dr. Dale Darley officiating, Tuesday June 25, 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, Trula requested that donations be made to First Baptist Church, 215 N. Kentucky Street Kingston, TN 37763. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 25, 2019