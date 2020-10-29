1/1
Trula Jane West
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Trula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Trula Jane West

Knoxville - Trula Jane West, age 60 of Knoxville, passed away October 27, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Timothy West, Sr.; daughter, Mary Jane West; parents; Frank and Mary Turner. Survived by son, Timothy West, Jr; daughter, Amanda West; brother, Frank Turner; sisters, Greta (Kenny) Huskey, Betty (Paul) Russell, Mary (Terry) Roach and a large loving group of extended family and friends. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00-7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet Saturday at Bell's Campground Cemetery at 9:15 am for an 9:30 am graveside service. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Graveside service
09:30 AM
Bell's Campground Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 29, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved