Knoxville - Trula Jane West, age 60 of Knoxville, passed away October 27, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Timothy West, Sr.; daughter, Mary Jane West; parents; Frank and Mary Turner. Survived by son, Timothy West, Jr; daughter, Amanda West; brother, Frank Turner; sisters, Greta (Kenny) Huskey, Betty (Paul) Russell, Mary (Terry) Roach and a large loving group of extended family and friends. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00-7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet Saturday at Bell's Campground Cemetery at 9:15 am for an 9:30 am graveside service. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
