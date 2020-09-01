1/1
Truman Jones
Truman Jones

Knoxville - Howard Truman Jones, age 76, of Knoxville passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his home. Truman was a very loving husband, father and grandfather. He never met a stranger and he had a large crowd of friends from all over. He had a beautiful smile that make you smile too. He will be greatly missed.

Preceded in death by parents Howard and Lela Jones. Survivors include wife Brenda Jones, children Mark Jones, Lori Daniels (Dan), step-children Chris Wells, Jenny Oakley (David) and Tanya Cooper, grandson Ryan Jones, step-grandchildren Christopher Wells, II, Kile Cooper, Dakota Cooper, Bishop Cooper Caden Wells, Kayla Wells, also Danielle, Ciera and Jaime.

Truman will be interred at Berry Highland Memorial. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
