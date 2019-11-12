|
Truman P. Hensley
Knoxville - Truman P. Hensley age 78 passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. He was a member of Northwest Church of God and a US Army Veteran. He was an outstanding father and avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt and fish and could strike up a conversation with anyone. Truman was the manager of Whiteway for over 10 years and co-owner of Crossroads Casuals in Halls. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Carol Hensley; parents Charlie and Edith Hensley; brothers Renford Hensley and Floyd Hensley. Survived by his daughter Cathy Daugherty and husband Scott; grandchildren Amanda Portwood (Chase) and Brandon Daugherty (Tiffany); great-grandchildren Arianna Portwood, Gavin Portwood, and Kayden Daugherty; sister Barbre "Frankie" Bevins; several nieces and nephews; close friend Gary Johnson. Special thanks to Arbor Terrace Assisted Living, UT Hospice, and Angels Around the Clock Homecare for their love and excellent care. A receiving of friends will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 5:00-7:00 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with the service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. John Wilkinson officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 AM on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019