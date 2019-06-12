|
Tsuenko Millet
Knoxville - Tsuenko Katerina Marie Yashima Millet beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend departed this life on the 10th of June 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born on the 5th of June 1932 in the village of Nakaminato-shi, Ibarqki province, Japan to Zentaro Yashima (father) and Yoshi Kurosawa (mother). Her father was a merchant seaman who traveled around the world including to the western coast of the United States. She met her future husband Allen Millet, while he was working in Japan with the Philco company servicing Radar Equipment for the US Army. Allen had completed a tour in Korea during the war and after mustering out of the Army went to work for Philco. Allen remarked that he fell in love with her when he first saw her. After their marriage in Japan the couple returned to the United States initially residing in Louisiana but eventually ending up in Oak Ridge, Tennessee where Allen went to work at the Oak Ridge National Laboratories (a career that spanned 30 years). Allen and Tsuenko stayed active in the community and were heavily involved in the Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks into the 1980s. Tsuenko was a homemaker and worked for over 10 years at Levi Strauss and was a partner of a restaurant in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tsuenko is preceded in death by her father, mother, and husband. She leaves behind her daughters: Sandra Amburn and her husband Don, Angela Millet, Deborah Friedmann and her husband Michael, and Cathy Bryant and her husband Scott. Additionally, she leaves grandsons and granddaughters: Alexa Wilson, Ryan Wilson, Taylor Wilson, Cassie McDonald, Asia Montgomery, Brianna Montgomery, Chynna Montgomery, Deanna Montgomery, Baylor Bryant, and Madison Bryant. Great Grandchildren include: Morgan McDonald, Annabelle Wilson, Dawn McDonald, Scarlett Wilson, Sadie McDonald and Magnolia Wilson. In Japan she leaves her brother Akio Yashima and her cousin Momoyo. Extended family in Louisiana include: Brother-in-law Earl Millet and family, Jody Borne and family, and Terry Borne and family. In Texas, Carol Ardizone and family and Claire Hymel and family. Tsuenko also leaves a host of American and repatriated Japanese friends within the Oak Ridge - Knoxville area. Family will receive friends from 2-3:00 PM on Sunday followed by the service at 3PM, Sunday, June 16, at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. Gravesite Services will be held on Monday, June 17, at 2:00 PM at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Flowers may be directed to Click Funeral Home Farragut or in lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the (www.dementiasociety.org). Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Millet family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 12, 2019