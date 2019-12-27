|
Tue Thi Banh
Maryville, TN - Early Friday morning, December 27, 2019, Tue Thi Banh of Maryville, TN and loving wife and mother of eight children, passed away at the age of 78. She is survived by her husband (Hung Nguyen), children (Hien and his wife Linh, Huy and his wife Lam, Trang and her husband Lam, Hoang and his wife Oanh, Han and her husband Eric, Hoan and her husband William, Hieu, and Hop), numerous grandchildren, three great grandchildren, one sister-in-law, nine nieces and nephews, and over thirty great nieces and nephews who are all still in Vietnam. She is also survived by her lifelong friends whom she considered sisters (Nhien, Minh, Snow, Co Phat). In addition, she is survived by Ruth Prewett whom she considered her mom. Tue was born in 1941 in Vietnam. Under the sponsorship of New Providence Presbyterian Church, she immigrated to the United States in 1980 with her family. She rooted herself and family in the community and was a devoted member of New Providence for 39 years. Tue loved working in her vegetable and flower gardens. She had a God-given talent for cooking and anyone who has ever came to her house will never leave hungry. But above all else, she loved her family, friends, and church. She is forever loved and is immensely missed by her children, family, and friends.
The viewing will be at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home on December 29 between 9-12. The funeral service will be conducted at New Providence Presbyterian Church on January 1 at 11:00 followed by the reception. We will honor her love of feeding others by providing a great meal to celebrate her life. If you would like, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to New Providence Presbyterian Church (General Memorial Funds).
