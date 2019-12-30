|
|
Tunney Moore
Newport - Tunney Moore, age 88, passed away on December 29, 2019. Tunney was born on May 19, 1931. He was a former Sheriff of Cocke County. He was preceded in death by his parents John Lewis and Callote Moore; brothers, Charlie, Clay, Manny, Ray, and Ken; and sisters, Maxine Carver, and Faye Mathis. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Alyce; and children Mitzi (Gary) Satterfield, Sheri (Brad) Johnson, and Shannon (Kelley) Moore. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Andy (Jessica) Reed, Laura (William) Bosworth, Matthew (Brittany) Munsey, Rachel (Matthew) Jackson, Seth (Ashley) Moore, and Averley Kat Moore; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee Reed, Manny Reed, Maggie Bosworth, William Bosworth, Liliana Munsey, and James Munsey; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends that he dearly loved. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 31, from 11 AM until 1 PM, at Manes Funeral Home in Newport, TN. The funeral service will follow at 1 PM with Pastor Tim Carson, and Pastor Dennis Caldwell officiating. Burial will follow at the Union Cemetery in Newport. Pallbearers will be members of Cocke County first responders, the men in blue. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to Bridgeport FWB Church in Newport, or to the Alzheimer's Tennessee organization on-line or through Manes Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019