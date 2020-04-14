Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Resources
Seymour - Twana Lee Bettis, age 67, of Seymour, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her, husband, Carl Bettis, daughter, Krystal Bettis, parents, Lloyd Reno, and Ruth King, and brother, Bill Reno. Survivors: Daughter: Angela Jones and husband Jeff, Granddaughter: Debra Walker and husband Justin Meadows, Grandson: Tommy Harris and wife Kim, Several Great-grandchildren, Sisters: Jean Bettis and Cindy Lawson. A Private Graveside service will be held in Seymour Memory Gardens. Atchley Funeral Home Seymour is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
