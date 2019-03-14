Services
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 408-3001
Service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Ty Thearp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ty Thearp

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ty Thearp Obituary
Ty Thearp

Loudon, TN

Samuel Tyler Thearp, age 37, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, March 12, 2019 following a 2 year battle with pancreatic cancer. An employee of Loudon Utilities, Ty worked as an operator at the Water Plant. Ty was preceded in death by his dad, Donnie and his brother, Brody; grandparents, Ben and Ruthie Thearp and Guy and Nellie Russell. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 15 years, Amanda (Duncan) Thearp; sons, Brody and Rylan; Mom, Tammy Russell Thearp; nephew, Braden Thearp; and step-mom, Jill Wells Presley. Memorial contributions to support Ty's favorite causes may be made to the Diamond Baseball Club, c/o Kent Russell, 716 Butler Dr Loudon, TN 37774 to benefit a child that wants to play baseball or to the Lost Sheep Ministry, 1444 Breda Dr., Knoxville, TN 37918 to feed our homeless neighbors. A

service of remembrance will be held 4:00 PM Sunday, March 24th. Come prepared to share a sweet memory or a funny story. At Ty's request, the family will greet friends following the service and celebrate for the remainder of the afternoon at The Reserve at Bluebird Hill, 1411 Midway Rd. Lenoir City, TN 37772. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now