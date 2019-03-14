|
Ty Thearp
Loudon, TN
Samuel Tyler Thearp, age 37, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, March 12, 2019 following a 2 year battle with pancreatic cancer. An employee of Loudon Utilities, Ty worked as an operator at the Water Plant. Ty was preceded in death by his dad, Donnie and his brother, Brody; grandparents, Ben and Ruthie Thearp and Guy and Nellie Russell. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 15 years, Amanda (Duncan) Thearp; sons, Brody and Rylan; Mom, Tammy Russell Thearp; nephew, Braden Thearp; and step-mom, Jill Wells Presley. Memorial contributions to support Ty's favorite causes may be made to the Diamond Baseball Club, c/o Kent Russell, 716 Butler Dr Loudon, TN 37774 to benefit a child that wants to play baseball or to the Lost Sheep Ministry, 1444 Breda Dr., Knoxville, TN 37918 to feed our homeless neighbors. A
service of remembrance will be held 4:00 PM Sunday, March 24th. Come prepared to share a sweet memory or a funny story. At Ty's request, the family will greet friends following the service and celebrate for the remainder of the afternoon at The Reserve at Bluebird Hill, 1411 Midway Rd. Lenoir City, TN 37772. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2019