Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Tyler Atkins Obituary
Tyler Atkins

Luttrell - Tyler Wayne Atkins-age 24 of Luttrell passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by mother, Misty Dawn (Nankervis) Atkins; brother, Matthew Atkins; grandfather, Jerry Nankervis; special grandmother, Bonnie DeVault.

Survivors: father, Chris Atkins; sister, Gracie Nankervis; grandparents, Gary and Phyllis Atkins; grandmother, Connie Condry; papaw, Jimmy DeVault; uncles, Jimmy (Julie) DeVault, Jr., Shawn and Shea Condry, Jerry and Cory Nankervis. Several cousins and other family members.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Sunday, June 16, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Sunday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Bob Zavattieri, Rev. Kevin Sexton officiating. Interment 3 P.M. Monday, June 17, 2019 at Sharp Cemetery, Corryton-Luttrell Road. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 2 P.M. to proceed to the graveside. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 16, 2019
