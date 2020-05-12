Services
1996 - 2020
Knoxville - Tyler Rodney Girouard, 23, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on April 27th, 2020. Tyler was born at Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando, Florida on November 30th, 1996.

Tyler was a very kind, caring, loving, and selfless person. He would put others before himself and would help anyone in any way possible. Tyler enjoyed driving and listening to music. He thoroughly enjoyed online gaming with friends and family. Tyler enjoyed the simple things in life and lived care-free. He will never be forgotten and will be cherished forever.

Tyler is survived by his mother, Christine Jones of Tennessee. His sister: Kirstin Moser and her husband Anthony Moser and their children; Jackson, Harrison, and Payton. Grandparents: Harold Wade and Margaret Wade.

Matthew 11:28 : "Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I will give you rest."

A service of remembrance is being planned and will be celebrated at a later date. Please follow Tyler's social media accounts for the service time, date and location.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 12 to May 13, 2020
