Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Resources
More Obituaries for Tyler Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tyler Lee Harris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tyler Lee Harris Obituary
Tyler Lee Harris

Lenoir City, TN

Tyler Lee Harris, age 55 of Lenoir City, passed away Sunday morning March 24, 2019 at his home. Tyler was an avid

hunter, fisherman, and farmer. Tyler was a Christian and loved the Lord.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, J.C. and Agnes Ross, Jack and Beulah Harris; nephew, Zachary Robinson; and special friend, Sandra Gardner.

Tyler is survived by his son, Dakota Steele; parents, Billy Lee and Carole Ross Harris; sister, Michelle Fritz (David), Melanie Robinson (Wade); several nieces and nephews along with special friend Lynn Watkins

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City with memorial services to follow at 7. Rev. Christy Banes officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church in Lenoir City.

Click Funeral Home 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements

www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now