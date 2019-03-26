|
Tyler Lee Harris
Lenoir City, TN
Tyler Lee Harris, age 55 of Lenoir City, passed away Sunday morning March 24, 2019 at his home. Tyler was an avid
hunter, fisherman, and farmer. Tyler was a Christian and loved the Lord.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, J.C. and Agnes Ross, Jack and Beulah Harris; nephew, Zachary Robinson; and special friend, Sandra Gardner.
Tyler is survived by his son, Dakota Steele; parents, Billy Lee and Carole Ross Harris; sister, Michelle Fritz (David), Melanie Robinson (Wade); several nieces and nephews along with special friend Lynn Watkins
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City with memorial services to follow at 7. Rev. Christy Banes officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church in Lenoir City.
Click Funeral Home 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements
www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019