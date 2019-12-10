Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
New Friendship Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
New Friendship Baptist Church
Interment
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
New Gray Cemetery
Tyrese Dashaun Wyrick Obituary
Tyrese Dashaun Wyrick

Knoxville - Tyrese Dashaun Wyrick- age 20, passed away, December 8, 2019.

Attended Central High School.

Survivors, mother, Johanna Johnson; father, Christopher Wyrick; children, Tyrese and Toriyah; 13 brothers and sisters; grandparents, Vanda McAuley and Ernest Reagan; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, many other devoted friends.

Family will receive friends, 3:00-4:00 p.m., Friday at New Friendship Baptist Church; funeral service, 4:00 p.m., Rev. Dr. Joseph Smith, Officiating.

Interment 1:00 p.m., Saturday, New Gray Cemetery.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
