|
|
Tyrese Dashaun Wyrick
Knoxville - Tyrese Dashaun Wyrick- age 20, passed away, December 8, 2019.
Attended Central High School.
Survivors, mother, Johanna Johnson; father, Christopher Wyrick; children, Tyrese and Toriyah; 13 brothers and sisters; grandparents, Vanda McAuley and Ernest Reagan; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, many other devoted friends.
Family will receive friends, 3:00-4:00 p.m., Friday at New Friendship Baptist Church; funeral service, 4:00 p.m., Rev. Dr. Joseph Smith, Officiating.
Interment 1:00 p.m., Saturday, New Gray Cemetery.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019