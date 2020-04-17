|
|
Tyrus Chambers
Knoxville - Tyrus F. Chambers, age 96, of Knoxville Tn, went to be with the Lord on April 16, 2020. A native of Scott County he was a devoted Christian and was a deacon at Blount Baptist Church. He was a World War II Veteran serving in The United States Navy. He was a contractor for over 40 years. Preceded in death by parents Sterling and Loma Chambers, brothers Fondee, Donald, James and Bryan Chambers, sister Doris Lee Sharp and grandson Matthew Chambers. He is survived by loving wife of 73 years Glennis Phillips Chambers, children Byron (Becky) Chambers, Steve (Jewell) Chambers, Donna Kaye (Keller) Wallace and sisters Melba Baird and Sue Taylor, grandchildren Scott, B.J., Lexann, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at their convenience Tuesday April, 21, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm with a private graveside service at a later time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Blount Baptist Church Building Fund P.O. Box 20204, Knoxville Tennessee. Online condolences may be made at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2020