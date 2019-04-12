|
|
Tyson Lee Kress
Knoxville, TN
Tyson Lee Kress, age 52, of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on April 10, 2019. Tyson was a graduate of Virginia High School Class of 1984 and attended the University of Tennessee. Tyson was an avid UT Vol fan and enjoyed fishing. He was employed in retail sales. Tyson attended Sevier Heights Baptist Church. Preceded in death by father, Jerry Lee Kress, Knoxville and mother, Shelby Jean Carrier Kress Bailey, Bristol, Tennessee. Tyson is survived by his loving wife of 17 years Debbie Kress; brother, Darin Kress and wife Jamie, Lakeland, Florida; nephew, Jared and wife Abigail Kress, Fort Collins, Colorado; step mother, Annie Kress Knoxville; step daughter, Christa and husband Josh Allen; step grandson, Joseph Gosnell and wife Maria; step great-grandson, Mason Gosnell all of Knoxville. The family will receive friends 10-11 am Saturday, April 13, 2019 with funeral services to follow at 11 am in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home. Dr. Darin Kress and Rev. Jared Kress officiating. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery, 1019 E. Valley Drive, Bristol, Virginia at 3:30 pm. Arrangements by Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN. www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019