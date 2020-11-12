1/1
Udo Busch
Udo Busch

Knoxville - Ewald "Udo" Busch - age 77 of Knoxville passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Of the Presbyterian faith. Ewald was a Y12 Area Engineer and a Master machinist. In life he was a devoted husband, a great father to his son, and a caring grandfather to his grandchildren. To his neighbors and others, he was always generous with his time and handy skills. Truly, there was not anything he could not fix. Ewald was always busy helping others in need. Opa, we love you, and you will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by parents, August E. and Elizabeth A. Busch; and brother, Gerhart Busch. Survived by wife of 53 years, Hedwig Busch; son, Timothy U. Busch and wife Fabiola; grandchildren, Udo T. Busch and Sita H. Busch; special friends, Johnny and Anita Prater, David and Sandra Marshall, Lindon and Tisha Prater, Jim Ealy, and Wesley Kirby and family. The funeral service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home with Rev. Cliff Amos officiating. Family and friends will then process to Caledonia Cemetery for the interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bridges Funeral Home
NOV
14
Interment
Caledonia Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
