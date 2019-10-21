Services
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at the family home
203 N. Church Avenue
Rockwood, TN
1931 - 2019
Ulys Fulmer Jr. Obituary
Ulys Fulmer, Jr.

Rockwood - Mr. U.C. "Buddy" Fulmer, age 88 of Rockwood, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his home. He was born January 16, 1931 in Bon Air, TN. Buddy was retired from K-25 in Oak Ridge as an Engineering Technician. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and a member of first Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Rockwood, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, U.C. Fulmer, Sr. and Katherine Fulmer; brother, Harold Young Fulmer; sister, Mary Kathryn Martin.

Wife of 69 years: Jeri Clem Fulmer of Rockwood, TN. Son: Steve Fulmer (Buttons) of Murrells Inlet, S.C. Daughter: Sharon Fulmer Evans of Rockwood, TN. Son: Gary Fulmer (Kim) of Charlotte, N.C. Grandchildren: Matthew, Michael (Holly) and Harper Evans (Shelby), Ben Fulmer, and Blair Fulmer. Great Grandchildren: Haley, Hannah, Gage, Thomas Harper Evans. Brother: George Fulmer (Mona) of Rockwood, TN. Sister: Janey Dudney (Morgan) of Gainesboro, TN.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the family home at 203 N. Church Avenue, Rockwood, Tennessee 37854. Private family interment will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with Rev. Sunny Ridings officiating. Military Honors will be given at the cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, P.O. Box 45, Rockwood, TN 37854. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. U.C. Buddy Fulmer.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
