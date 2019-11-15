Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Interment
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:15 AM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Knoxville - Ulys "Del" Shoffner, age 74, of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord November 12, 2019. He was of the Baptist Faith and a United States Marine Corps Veteran. He was preceded in death by son, Ronald Shoffner, parents, Ulys, Sr. and Imogene Shoffner, sisters, Dorothy Janie Miller, Carolyn Sue Wiest and nephew, Jeff Wiest. Survivors include wife, Jane Shoffner, children, Thomas and Michael Shoffner and Michelle McCarthy and husband William, step-children Cindy Rowell and husband Tommy and William Viar, several grandchildren, one great granddaughter, brother, Gary Shoffner, sister, Brenda Lou Coward, nephew, David Wiest, niece, Melissa Wiest Ford, special friend, Mr. Sud, beloved pets, Tiger, Lucky, D.J., Gizmo, Ellie and A.Z, and all his friends at the Five Points Flea Market. Funeral service will be held 7pm Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Family and friends will meet Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:15 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Gov. John Sevier Highway for interment service at 11:30 with full Military Honors. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 pm Thursday, November 21, 2019. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 20, 2019
