Ulyses Hampton



On July 5th, 2020 Ulyses, Mr. Hampton (Hamp) departed this life at U.T Medical Center.



Proceeded in death by Rosie White-Thomas-Grandmother Viola Hampton-Grandmother Ulyses Hampton-father.



He leaves to cherish his memories; devoted wife Candice Hampton; children: Keylon and ShaKhya Singleton; four granddaughters; mother Katherine Willington (Chris), very devoted sisters: Latoya Carter (JB), Lisa, Farrah (Larry), Queenisha Hampton, Commalita Tate; brothers: Eddie (Tomeka) Partee, Timothy White (Mary), Antyuan Carter, Ulyses Hampton, brother in-law: Calvin Mathis; aunts, uncles, niece, nephews and other family and friends.



Mr. Hampton will lie in state on Friday from 12-6 pm at the Unity Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 12:30 pm at Brides water Event Center, 205 Brides water Rd. Knox, TN 37923 on Saturday July 11, 2020. The final resting place will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Due to the COVID, social distancing will be in place and face mask are required. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store