|
|
Ulysses H Monday
Knoxville - Ulysses H. Monday 90 of South Knoxville went to be with the Lord Sunday February 16, 2020. He was a member of Power and Praise Tabernacle in Maryville. Ulysses served in the Army during the Korean War. He played bass guitar for the Lord. Ulysses loved to fish with his son and family. He was preceded in death by parents, William (Bill) and Cela Monday; first wife, Wanda Johnson Monday; sisters, Wanda Hensley and Marie Monday; brother, Carl Monday. Ulysses is survived by his loving wife Jean Monday; son and daughter-in-law, Roger (Linda) Monday; step-children, Lisa (Dawn) Kittrell, Thomas (Cathy) Kittrell; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandson; brother and sister-in-law, Dallas (Polly) Monday; special great-granddaughter, Samantha Horner; several nieces and nephews also survive and his loving dog Sandy. The family will receive friends Friday February 21, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy. Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Grover Bolden, Fred Bolden and Danny Buchanan officiating. Family and friends will meet at Greenwood Cemetery for a 3:00 p.m. graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020