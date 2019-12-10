|
|
Una Orr
Loudon - Una Ray (Blevins) Orr - age 90 of Loudon, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. Una Ray was born to the late Raymond Louis and Leona (Hickey) Blevins in Maryville, TN. She graduated from Lanier High School in Blount County. She met and married her beloved husband Orville A. Orr and together they served the Lord through music their entire married life. She played the piano in every church she attended and Orville led the choir. They enjoyed a 55 year marriage until his death in 2004. Una also was a very talented artist, working with oils as her favorite medium. She was a beloved wife, a devoted mother and grandmother, and most of all, an obedient servant of the Lord. She was a member of Watson Chapel Baptist Church, Madisonville.
In addition to her parents and husband, Una was preceded by her brother, Cecil Blevins. She is survived by her sons; Dwight Louis Orr and wife, Sherry of Spartanburg, SC and Michael Lynn Orr and wife, Susan of Loudon, TN; grandchildren and spouses, April and Stoney Gentry, Loudon, Jessica and Adam Brescia, Spartanburg, Cody Orr, Charleston, Niki and Jonathan Parris, Lake Wylie, SC, Lacey and Michael More, Vonore; great-grandchildren, Colton, Cassie and Cason, Anna, William and Owen, Hayden and Wyatt, Hunter and Andrew; sister in-law, Audrey Blevins, Maryville.
Services honoring and remembering Una Orr will be held 7:00 PM Thursday, Dec. 12th in McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Arlin Gurley and Rev. Fred Tate officiating. Interment 11:00 AM Friday in Centenary Church Cemetery, Maryville with Rev. Tommy Self officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Centenary Cemetery Fund, 1710 Calderwood Hwy, Maryville, TN 37801. The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019