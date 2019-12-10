Services
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 408-3001
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Hwy 72 N
Loudon, TN
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
McGill Click Chapel
1366 Hwy 72 N.c
Loudon, TN
View Map
Interment
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Centenary Church Cemetery,
Maryville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Una Orr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Una Orr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Una Orr Obituary
Una Orr

Loudon - Una Ray (Blevins) Orr - age 90 of Loudon, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. Una Ray was born to the late Raymond Louis and Leona (Hickey) Blevins in Maryville, TN. She graduated from Lanier High School in Blount County. She met and married her beloved husband Orville A. Orr and together they served the Lord through music their entire married life. She played the piano in every church she attended and Orville led the choir. They enjoyed a 55 year marriage until his death in 2004. Una also was a very talented artist, working with oils as her favorite medium. She was a beloved wife, a devoted mother and grandmother, and most of all, an obedient servant of the Lord. She was a member of Watson Chapel Baptist Church, Madisonville.

In addition to her parents and husband, Una was preceded by her brother, Cecil Blevins. She is survived by her sons; Dwight Louis Orr and wife, Sherry of Spartanburg, SC and Michael Lynn Orr and wife, Susan of Loudon, TN; grandchildren and spouses, April and Stoney Gentry, Loudon, Jessica and Adam Brescia, Spartanburg, Cody Orr, Charleston, Niki and Jonathan Parris, Lake Wylie, SC, Lacey and Michael More, Vonore; great-grandchildren, Colton, Cassie and Cason, Anna, William and Owen, Hayden and Wyatt, Hunter and Andrew; sister in-law, Audrey Blevins, Maryville.

Services honoring and remembering Una Orr will be held 7:00 PM Thursday, Dec. 12th in McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Arlin Gurley and Rev. Fred Tate officiating. Interment 11:00 AM Friday in Centenary Church Cemetery, Maryville with Rev. Tommy Self officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Centenary Cemetery Fund, 1710 Calderwood Hwy, Maryville, TN 37801. The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Una's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -