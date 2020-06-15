Una Perry
Knoxville - Una L. Perry - age 86 of Knoxville passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Born May 24, 1934. She was a member of Pratts Chapel Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph Robert and Willie Lee Browning; husband, Cornick Perry; sisters, Mary Ann McMillan, Ida Nichols Pratt, Betty Sellers, and Ruby Perry; brother, Robert Joseph "Bobby Joe" Browning. Survived by daughter, Sharon (Larry) Province; sons, Gerald (Jeannie) Perry, Ronald Perry; grandchildren, Laura Fisher, Nicholas (Linsey) Perry, Ashley (Chris) Cushman, Chris (Nikki) Perry, Dee Beavers, Tasha Perry, and Kaleigh Perry; great grandchildren, Erik Green, Cortney Gibson, Addi Perry, Bekah Cushman, Brooke Cushman, Jada Beavers, Preston Beavers; sisters, Frances Pike Naill, and June (Bobby) Oglesby; brother, W.C. (Faye) Browning; sister-in-law, Ada Browning; and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Kristi, Trish, and others from Smokey Mountain Hospice for all their loving care. Also, special thanks to her caregivers, Robbie McMillan, Mary Powell, and others who helped care for her. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Gerald Perry and W.C. Browning officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Thursday at Eastview Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 AM interment. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers: Chris Perry, Chris Cushman, Nicholas Perry, David Province, Erik Green, and nephew, Danny Browning. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.