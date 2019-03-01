Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Highland South Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for UnaVee Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

UnaVee (McCarter) Elliott

Obituary Condolences Flowers

UnaVee (McCarter) Elliott Obituary
UnaVee (McCarter) Elliott

Seymour, TN

UnaVee (McCarter) Elliott, age 82 of Seymour, TN passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 after a long battle with dementia. She was employed by Standard Knitting Mills, K-Mart, and Kroger. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Raymond A. and Hazel (Gibson) McCarter; and sister, Mary Jo Valentine. Her survivors include: husband of 36 years, Wayne F. Elliott; daughters, Teresa Johnson Poe and Tena Galloway of Lakeland, FL; stepsons, Randy, Rodney, and Wayne, Jr. Elliott; stepdaughter, Venessa Jett; 3 granddaughters; 1 grandson; 2 great-granddaughters; and 1 great-grandson. Graveside

service and interment 1 PM Saturday at Highland South Cemetery with Rev. Justin Randolph officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now