UnaVee (McCarter) Elliott
Seymour, TN
UnaVee (McCarter) Elliott, age 82 of Seymour, TN passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 after a long battle with dementia. She was employed by Standard Knitting Mills, K-Mart, and Kroger. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Raymond A. and Hazel (Gibson) McCarter; and sister, Mary Jo Valentine. Her survivors include: husband of 36 years, Wayne F. Elliott; daughters, Teresa Johnson Poe and Tena Galloway of Lakeland, FL; stepsons, Randy, Rodney, and Wayne, Jr. Elliott; stepdaughter, Venessa Jett; 3 granddaughters; 1 grandson; 2 great-granddaughters; and 1 great-grandson. Graveside
service and interment 1 PM Saturday at Highland South Cemetery with Rev. Justin Randolph officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019