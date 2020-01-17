Services
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Corinth Cemetery
Ursa P. McCallie

Ursa P. McCallie Obituary
Ursa P. McCallie

Loudon - Ursa P. McCallie, age 81, of Loudon went to be with the Lord on January 16, 2020 surrounded by her family. Ursa was a member of Jackson's Chapel Baptist Church. She was an avid Loudon Reskins fan. The Nanny to many. She gave her life to raising her kids and grandkids.

Ursa was proceeded in death by husband; David McCallie; parents; Thomas and

Either Russell; great-granddaughter, Darby Cooley; brother, Oley Russell, Wilburt Russell; and sister, Imogene Haney.

She is survived by children; Rita Gardner, and husband Randy, Jim McCallie, and wife Metodie, Mark McCallie, Crystal Baxter, and husband Brian; grandchildren, Heath Cooley, Travis Gardner, Amy Delashmitt, David McCallie, Courtney McCallie, Jordan McCallie, Hayden Baxter, Brianna Baxter; 10 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren; and sisters Phyllis Bivens and Evelyn Dotson.

The family will receive friends from 4pm -7pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in the chapel of Loudon Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7pm.

Rev. Danny Thornburg, Rev. Rick Kirkland and Pastor Greg Jameson will be officiating.

The graveside service will be 1:00pm Monday, January 20 at Corinth Cemetery. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the McCallie family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
