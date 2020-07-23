1/1
Valerie Maureen Johnson
Valerie Maureen Johnson, departed this life, July 18, 2020. Raised in the Lonsdale Community. Daughter of the late Verna Dee Johnson Sr. and Isadora Campbell.

Survivors, son, Tevin Hodson; siblings, Lawrence (Shelia) Johnson, Verna Dee Johnson Jr., Vonda Williams, Shirley (Curtis) Thomas, Fredrick Johnson; a host of many devoted nieces and nephews; special love and appreciation to LaTonya Garrett.

Family will receive friends, 11:00-11:30 a.m., Saturday at Jarnigan's Chapel; Celebration of Life, 11:30 a.m., Rev. Larry Brunson, Officiating.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY. www.jarnigansmortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
11:00 - 11:30 AM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
July 23, 2020
A thought of comfort and condolences to the grieving family.
Maxine Evans and Family
