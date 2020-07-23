Valerie Maureen Johnson, departed this life, July 18, 2020. Raised in the Lonsdale Community. Daughter of the late Verna Dee Johnson Sr. and Isadora Campbell.
Survivors, son, Tevin Hodson; siblings, Lawrence (Shelia) Johnson, Verna Dee Johnson Jr., Vonda Williams, Shirley (Curtis) Thomas, Fredrick Johnson; a host of many devoted nieces and nephews; special love and appreciation to LaTonya Garrett.
Family will receive friends, 11:00-11:30 a.m., Saturday at Jarnigan's Chapel; Celebration of Life, 11:30 a.m., Rev. Larry Brunson, Officiating.
