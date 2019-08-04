Services
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Resources
More Obituaries for Valjean Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valjean Carlyle (Val) Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valjean Carlyle (Val) Jackson Obituary
Valjean Carlyle (Val) Jackson

Knoxville - Valjean Carlyle (Val) Jackson, age 97, of Knoxville, Tn made his transition from this life to eternity with his Lord on July 28, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 34 years, Dorothy Jackson; parents, Albert J. and Hildur H. Jackson; brother, L. Albert and wife Inez Jackson.

He is survived by his present wife, Mary Gail Jackson; son and wife Kenneth and Sheryl Jackson of Knoxville, Tn; daughter and husband, Karen and Ronald Butler of Ocala, Fl; grandson, Nicholas Jackson; granddaughters, Kristen Butler, Jessica Butler; niece and nephew, Virginia and Dale Biskup of Misquite, Nv; and a host of great-grandchildren.

Val graduated from Bethany College in 1944 and came to Oak Ridge, Tn where he spent his employment career at the Y-12 Plant and retired in 1985. Val was a deacon and active member of Central Baptist Church, Fountain City. The family will have a private gathering to honor his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made it Alzheimer's Tennessee (5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919). Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Jackson family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valjean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
Download Now