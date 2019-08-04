|
|
Valjean Carlyle (Val) Jackson
Knoxville - Valjean Carlyle (Val) Jackson, age 97, of Knoxville, Tn made his transition from this life to eternity with his Lord on July 28, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 34 years, Dorothy Jackson; parents, Albert J. and Hildur H. Jackson; brother, L. Albert and wife Inez Jackson.
He is survived by his present wife, Mary Gail Jackson; son and wife Kenneth and Sheryl Jackson of Knoxville, Tn; daughter and husband, Karen and Ronald Butler of Ocala, Fl; grandson, Nicholas Jackson; granddaughters, Kristen Butler, Jessica Butler; niece and nephew, Virginia and Dale Biskup of Misquite, Nv; and a host of great-grandchildren.
Val graduated from Bethany College in 1944 and came to Oak Ridge, Tn where he spent his employment career at the Y-12 Plant and retired in 1985. Val was a deacon and active member of Central Baptist Church, Fountain City. The family will have a private gathering to honor his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made it Alzheimer's Tennessee (5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919). Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Jackson family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019