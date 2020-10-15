1/1
Vanda Marie Earles
Vanda Marie Earles

Sister Vanda Marie Earles entered eternal rest to be with her Lord on Monday, October 12, 2020.

She was born on a Wednesday in Knoxville, Tennessee on September 10, 1956 to Calvin Tuggle and Wilbur Frazier McKinney.

Vanda worked at St. Mary's Medical Center for over 20 years before going back to school to complete her degree in Occupational Therapy. As an Occupational Therapy Assistant, she was employed with Heritage Center in Morristown, Tennessee for the past 10 years until her passing.

Vanda was a devoted and faithful member of Foster Chapel Baptist Church where she served on the usher board and women's ministries. She also enjoyed driving the church van making sure members were able to get to Sunday's service.

Sister Vanda Marie Earles was preceded in death by her mother, Wilbur Frazier McKinney; father-figures, Calvin Tuggle and Walter Keith; grandmother, Aline Frazier-Davis "Mamaw."

Left to cherish her memory: sons, Lauren (Barbara) Earles and Colby Earles; grandchildren, Jaiden and Keegan Earles; brothers, Sherman Tuggle, Price McKinney, Todd (Berthena) McKinney, Andre Keith, and Walter Washington; sisters, Vanessa Moore and Alison Keith; and a host of other family and friends.

Saturday, October 17, 2020, a public walkthrough visitation from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Foster Chapel Baptist Church, 2101 Ault Road, Knoxville, TN, followed by a funeral service for the immediate family. Social distancing and face masks are required. Flowers may be delivered to the church after 12:00 p.m. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
5 entries
October 15, 2020
When I saw you walking down my assigned unit for whatever day you could instantly brighten my day. You always went out of your way to come and talk to me, you always asked me who I had that day so you could help. You were an amazing positive funny person. We shared many laughs while in rooms together. I lit a candle for you bc you were such a light. The good Lord must have needed you more bc we sure needed you down here too. RIP love you, you will missed by so many. I pray God gives your family peace and I hope one day I can be as uplifting as you were. Such a beautiful soul.
Ashley Jarnigan
Coworker
October 15, 2020
Vanda was such a sweet sweet lady who was taken away too soon, she will be missed greatly by all who was lucky enough to have known her.another Angel got her wings, fly high friend.. Prayers for her family and friends...
Sharon Gibson
Coworker
October 15, 2020
I can hear our Father in Heaven say , “Vanda, Oh good and faithful servant a job well done.” Her life is a living testimony. She put in the work on earth and she loved her family, friends and church with her whole heart. My deep condolences goes out to her brothers, sons, and especially her dear sweet grandsons. Who she loved with everything she had within her. Vanda was my best friend and closer to me than a sister. Missing her is an understatement because she filled so much of my life. We did so much together our whole lives. She is in eternity now and that is where we all will go one day. Vanda I love you and it will be so hard living without you. Rest in perfect peace my sweet sister.
Sandra Lynch
Sister
October 15, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
As well as The "God of all comfort" Carry family and friends through this difficult time of such great loss of Vanda
Penny S
Neighbor
October 14, 2020
Such a sweet, sweet humble spirit in Vanda. Although it seems she was taken away too early, the good Lord must have been ready for her. Take your wings and fly high.
Tara Wilborn-Gray
Coworker
