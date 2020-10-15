Vanda Marie Earles
Sister Vanda Marie Earles entered eternal rest to be with her Lord on Monday, October 12, 2020.
She was born on a Wednesday in Knoxville, Tennessee on September 10, 1956 to Calvin Tuggle and Wilbur Frazier McKinney.
Vanda worked at St. Mary's Medical Center for over 20 years before going back to school to complete her degree in Occupational Therapy. As an Occupational Therapy Assistant, she was employed with Heritage Center in Morristown, Tennessee for the past 10 years until her passing.
Vanda was a devoted and faithful member of Foster Chapel Baptist Church where she served on the usher board and women's ministries. She also enjoyed driving the church van making sure members were able to get to Sunday's service.
Sister Vanda Marie Earles was preceded in death by her mother, Wilbur Frazier McKinney; father-figures, Calvin Tuggle and Walter Keith; grandmother, Aline Frazier-Davis "Mamaw."
Left to cherish her memory: sons, Lauren (Barbara) Earles and Colby Earles; grandchildren, Jaiden and Keegan Earles; brothers, Sherman Tuggle, Price McKinney, Todd (Berthena) McKinney, Andre Keith, and Walter Washington; sisters, Vanessa Moore and Alison Keith; and a host of other family and friends.
Saturday, October 17, 2020, a public walkthrough visitation from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Foster Chapel Baptist Church, 2101 Ault Road, Knoxville, TN, followed by a funeral service for the immediate family. Social distancing and face masks are required. Flowers may be delivered to the church after 12:00 p.m. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
.