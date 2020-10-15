I can hear our Father in Heaven say , “Vanda, Oh good and faithful servant a job well done.” Her life is a living testimony. She put in the work on earth and she loved her family, friends and church with her whole heart. My deep condolences goes out to her brothers, sons, and especially her dear sweet grandsons. Who she loved with everything she had within her. Vanda was my best friend and closer to me than a sister. Missing her is an understatement because she filled so much of my life. We did so much together our whole lives. She is in eternity now and that is where we all will go one day. Vanda I love you and it will be so hard living without you. Rest in perfect peace my sweet sister.

Sandra Lynch

Sister