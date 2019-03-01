Services
Patton Funeral Home
265 Fair St. SE
Cleveland, TN 37311
(423) 472-4430
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Clinton Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church
546 College Street
Knoxville, TN
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Clinton Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church
VanFranklin Meade Obituary
Van Franklin Meade

Knoxville, TN

Van Franklin Meade, born August 27, 1946 in Knoxville, TN, went to be with Jesus on February 26, 2019. He was a faithful member of Clinton Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church and a member of the Austin High School class of 1964.

Preceded in death by parents, James and Mary Meade, brother Monroe, sisters Wilma Johnson, Marsha Cook and Linda Nelson.

Survived by loving wife, Christina; daughters, Kara Vanya and Lindsay Meade of Alexandria, VA; grandchildren, Kamryn and Elijah Powell of Alexandria, VA; brothers, Robert and Danny (Doris) of Diamondhead, MS; sisters, Rose Reeder of Washington, DC, Frances Love, Angela (Rev. Michael) McNair; mother-in-law Louella Kelley; brother-in-law, James Kelley, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Jamesena Kelley and Victoria (William) Houston of Charlotte, NC; devoted friends Earl Davis and Reginald Warren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Sunday, March 3, 2019, the family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 pm with funeral service to follow at Clinton Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 546 College Street, Knoxville, TN 37921. Reverend Dr. John A. Butler presiding. Monday, March 4, 2019 at 9:30 am, Mr. Meade will be laid to rest at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 2200 Gov. John Sevier Highway where military honors and a white dove release will conclude the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019
