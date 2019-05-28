|
Vasco "Buzz" Albright, Jr.
Knoxville , TN
Vasco "Buzz" Albright, Jr., age 70 of Knoxville, passed away on May 23, 2019. He served his country as a medic in the U.S. Army and was also an expert marksman. Buzz loved gardening, flea markets and fixing things. He is preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Tommie Sue Albright; brother, L.D. Albright; and parents, Vasco and Lora May Albright. He is survived by his son, Joshua Albright; sisters, Wilma Boruff and Sheila Davis; brother, John Albright; sister-in-law, Darlene Albright; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 28th from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and Friends will gather at 12:15pm on Wednesday, May 29th at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and leave in procession to Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 1:00pm interment.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 28, 2019