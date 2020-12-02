Vaughn Barnard, Jr
Raleigh, NC - formerly Cookeville - Vaughn Noel Barnard, Jr., MD, 75, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, surrounded with love, by all his family in Raleigh, NC. Vaughn died from complications of recurrent cancer. He had been living for the past year in Raleigh, after successfully receiving a double-lung transplant in February 2020, at Duke Medical Center in Durham, NC.
Originally from Knoxville, TN, Vaughn was born August 23, 1945, to the late Marian Bell Barnard and the late Vaughn Noel Barnard, Sr. Vaughn was a graduate of Holston High School and the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center - College of Medicine in Memphis. After medical school, Vaughn interned at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. He then moved to New Orleans where he completed a 5-year general surgery residency at Ochsner Medical Center. While living there, he developed a love for all things Cajun, including Mardi Gras and Po' Boy sandwiches.
Vaughn moved to Cookeville, TN, in 1978 to practice surgery, becoming the first Board-certified General Surgeon at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. He was a member of the American College of Surgeons since 1982. Vaughn served two terms as Chief of Staff at CRMC and founded Upper Cumberland Surgical Associates, where he practiced with his partners, for over 30 years. Toward the end of his career, Vaughn became a locum tenens doctor, traveling all across the United States. He retired completely from medicine in 2015. He certainly proved his high school English teacher wrong, when she told him, "I don't think you are college material, you might want to consider trade school."
Vaughn loved Cookeville and the Upper Cumberland area, especially Center Hill Lake. He was an active member of his community and supported many local organizations and events there. He was a member of Cookeville First United Methodist Church and the Wesley Sunday School class, having served on the Pastor Parish Relations Committee. Vaughn was an active member of the Cookeville Noon-day Rotary Club, since 1978. He was a life-long Tennessee Volunteer fan and a devoted fan of TN Tech, eventually joining the TTU President's Club and supporting the Bryan Symphony Orchestra. He loved music and enjoyed listening to a wide variety of genres, from Elvis to George Strait, from local acts (the Cluster Pluckers) to Broadway, from Boz Scaggs to Jimmy Buffett, and many more. He was a die-hard Jimmy Buffet fan - a "Parrothead" - who never missed the chance to see him perform live, even chartering a bus with friends to attend concerts. He even once had the unique privilege of seeing Elvis in concert. His immense love of all kinds of music led him to perform with the Cookeville Mastersingers and, later in life, take guitar lessons. More recently, he enjoyed Thursday morning breakfasts, with a group of retired Doctors' at Grandma's Pancake House.
Vaughn's love for the outdoors was paramount at Center Hill Lake, spending countless weekends at Cookeville Boat Dock, making life-long memories with family and friends. Vaughn's other outdoor passion was flying, as he was a licensed private pilot & owned a Mooney aircraft, flying short trips as often as he could. He passed on his love of flying to his sons as well as several friends. Being an East TN native, he truly loved the Great Smoky Mountains, Cades Cove, & hiking. Most recently, he traveled frequently in his Airstream RV to many different states enjoying the scenery & the various regional cuisines, as he was an avid cook himself. He shared many recipes over the years, with boat dock friends & the gourmet group friends. He loved canoeing & the natural beauty of river rafting, passing on this adventure to his family. Vaughn never would pass up a good margarita, craft beer, or glass of good red wine. In his travels, he even discovered a distant family winery in Washington, the "Barnard Griffin Winery." This soon became his contribution to all family holiday gatherings.
Vaughn had a quick wit and loved to tell funny stories. He was world-renowned for not holding back his opinion, with his family, friends, and colleagues, a trait that will be missed, by those closest to him. He was a man of principle who would not hesitate to do what he thought was right. In his recent health challenges, he was humbled by his family's love and support. He very much appreciated the cards, texts, calls, and love, sent to him from his many friends in Cookeville.
Vaughn is survived by his daughter, Ashley Barnard Roberts, (Drew), and their children, Katelyn, Lucy, and Anna, of Austin, TX. He is also survived by Ashley's mother, Judy Gillis of Sulphur Springs, TX.
Vaughn is survived by his three children, Holly Barnard of Brentwood, TN; Vaughn Noel Barnard, III, (Mary), and their children, Addie and Vaughn Noel, IV of Raleigh, NC; and Grayson Barnard (Magan) and their daughter, Taylor, of Raleigh, NC. He is also survived by Holly, Noel and Grayson's mother, Sharon Flatt Barnard of Raleigh, NC, formerly of Cookeville, TN.
Vaughn is also survived by his only brother, Tom Barnard (Janie) of Knoxville, TN, and his two nephews, Andy and Tyler Barnard.
Visitation is scheduled for December 4, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Hooper, Huddleston, & Horner Funeral Home in Cookeville, TN. In accordance with Vaughn's wishes and as promised by his family, a celebration of life with a band, beverages and open microphone, will be held at a later date to memorialize his incredible legacy. The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to Friends of the Smokies (https://friendsofthesmokies.org
