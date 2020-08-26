1/
Vaughn (Pete) Evans
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vaughn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vaughn (Pete) Evans

Knoxville - Vaughn A. (Pete) Evans, June 8, 1937 - Aug. 21, 2020. Pete, as he was known by, was born in the Little Valley community in Blaine, Tennessee on June 8th, 1937. He was married to Myrtle (Owens) for 59 years, who preceded him in death in 2018. He retired from Sea Ray Boats in 1997, at the ripe old age of 59. Pete was also known as Dadaw by his three grandchildren, Heather, Aaron and John. He loved his grandchildren and spent many hours at Dollywood, Cades Cove, Gatlinburg and several beaches. He is survived by his two sons, Tim (Melanie), Jeff (Jolene), daughter in-law Marie, sisters Mary Ruth (Jess) and Bobby Lois. Pastor Bill Dean will be officiating the graveside service Friday Aug. 28th at 11:00am at the Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Berry Highland Memorial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
8655880567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Highland Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved