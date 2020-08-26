Vaughn (Pete) Evans
Knoxville - Vaughn A. (Pete) Evans, June 8, 1937 - Aug. 21, 2020. Pete, as he was known by, was born in the Little Valley community in Blaine, Tennessee on June 8th, 1937. He was married to Myrtle (Owens) for 59 years, who preceded him in death in 2018. He retired from Sea Ray Boats in 1997, at the ripe old age of 59. Pete was also known as Dadaw by his three grandchildren, Heather, Aaron and John. He loved his grandchildren and spent many hours at Dollywood, Cades Cove, Gatlinburg and several beaches. He is survived by his two sons, Tim (Melanie), Jeff (Jolene), daughter in-law Marie, sisters Mary Ruth (Jess) and Bobby Lois. Pastor Bill Dean will be officiating the graveside service Friday Aug. 28th at 11:00am at the Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com