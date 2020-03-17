Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Veda Fields Obituary
Veda Fields

Loudon Co. - Veda Fields - age 80 formerly of the Tellico Village Community, Loudon passed away March 12, 2020 after a brief illness. She was a member of Rio Central Church in Maryville. Preceded in death by her husband, Everett Fields; parents, William and Ella Phillips; siblings: R. J. Phillips, Melvin Phillips and Opal Youngblood. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Michael and Heidi Field of Anchorage, Ak, Robert and Peggy Field of Houston TX, David and Amber Fields of Salt Lake City, UT; grandchildren: Josh and Miranda Fields, Dara Fields, Tirzah and Mike Pelka, Joanna Fields, Jonathan Fields, Gavin Fields, Shea and Sam Urie, Easton Fields, Blake Fields, Hannah Fields, Julie and Dan Molina; several great-great grandchildren; sisters, Patsy Kendrick and Nita Echols; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12 -2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21st at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Ronnie Heppperly officiating. Interment will be in the Roberson Cemetery in Loudon. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
