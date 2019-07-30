|
|
Velma Burns
Knoxville - Velma Burns (Vel) passed away 07/28/2019 at age 94. Vel relished variety in life. A lover of chocolate, fresh South Carolina peaches, vine-ripened tomatoes, sorghum and cornbread. She also enjoyed an occasional pinot noir' or margarita. A proponent of fitness -- both physical and fiscal, moderation in most everything was demonstrated. Early morning walks were enjoyed, along with Broadway musicals, friendly card games, watching football and also comedian Richard Pryor. A broad smile revealed lovely natural teeth that lasted her for life.
Born in 1924, after childhood in rural South Carolina and matriculation from Liberty (SC) High School, Vel graduated as a (registered) nurse from Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston. In 1956, as an Air Force nurse in South Dakota, she met the one true love of her life, USAF pilot, Capt. John Robert Burns at an Officer's Club social. Married soon after, 3 children followed. Happily-ever-after ended when John was killed, in 1966, flying a rescue mission during the Vietnam conflict. She raised their three children, returning to work as an RN until age 69…but never remarried.
Vel valued & appreciated others' religious convictions, while practicing a lifetime of Christianity--57 years an active United Methodist. She abhorred cursing, and braggadocio. Discipline of her teenagers was effected simply "Give me your car keys... 3 more weeks."
Vel is preceded in death by husband, John Burns, and son, Kevin Burns. Survivors include daughters Phyllis Major (Samuel), Natalie Broyles (David), daughter-in-law Jervetta Burns, & grandchildren—Blaine Moates, Forrest Broyles, Anthony Burns, Kenny Burns (Katie), Kelsey Broyles Burns, John Broyles.
Saddened by her passing, there is yet immense joy, contemplating Vel, after 57 years, now with husband, John… reunited—forever.
The Celebration of Life service is Saturday, August 3rd, 2PM, receiving of friends following in the Fellowship Hall. Bearden United Methodist Church, 4407 Sutherland Ave., Knoxville TN. Vel wished memorial gifts to be sent to .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 30, 2019