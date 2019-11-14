Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Velma Clark

Velma Clark Obituary
Velma Clark

Maynardville - Velma Tarr Nicley Clark-age 89 of Maynardville passed away Thursday morning, November 14, 2019 at her home. She was a member of Mt. Eager Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, William Henry and Ava Francie Schlining; husband, Luther Paul Nicley.

Survivors: son and daughter-in-law, Junior and Mary Tarr of Maynardville; special friend, James Nicley of Maynardville.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Friday, November 15, 2019 with funeral services to follow at 7 P.M. Friday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Gary Donehew, Rev. Willie Burton Nicely, Rev. Richard Nicley officiating with music by Richard and Linda Nicley. Interment 11 A.M. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Cabbage Cemetery, Washburn. Please meet at the funeral home by 10 A.M. Saturday to travel in the funeral procession. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
