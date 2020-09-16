1/2
Velma Grace (Drinnen) Kerr
Velma Grace (Drinnen) Kerr

Seymour - Velma Grace (Drinnen) Kerr, age 95, of Seymour, passed away peacefully Friday, September 11, 2020, at the family home. She grew up in the Dupont Community and worked many years at Levi Strauss. In her later years, she enjoyed crocheting caps for the newborns at the Dolly Parton Birthing Center at LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elijah Kerr Jr., father, Walter L. Drinnen; mother, Lucinda Galyon Drinnen Burchell; sisters, Ellen Gilbert and Joyce Gamble; brothers-in-law, Herman Rogers and Louis Gilbert.

Survivors include her son, Andy Kerr; daughter, Barbara (Richard) Lindsey; sister, Lois Drinnen Rogers; grandchildren. David Lindsey, Andrew Michael Kerr and fiancé, Kellie Tate & children, Creed and Bella; great-granddaughter, Karma Lorae Kerr; several nieces and nephews.

At Velma's request, Dotson Funeral Home provided her cremation services. Due to COVID 19, a Celebration of Life will be private with the Rev. Dallas Moore officiating. In lieu of flowers, her wish was to have memorial donations may be made to Dupont Baptist Church, where she was a longtime member - C/o Curtis Adams, 12710 Chapman Hwy., Seymour, TN 37865 The family wishes to extend thanks to Heather Teague, Rachel, and other UT Hospice personnel for the loving care they gave Velma. Special thanks goes to Wanda Byrd, Ursula, Peggy, Nancy, and the staff of Renaissance Square Apartments in Seymour. Cremation Done ProperlyTM under the care of Dotson Funeral Home, Maryville/Seymour. (865-984-5959) Online Book of Memories - www.dotsonfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dotson Funeral Home
4838 Wildwood Rd
Maryville, TN 37804
(865) 984-5959
