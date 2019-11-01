Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
The Kingdom Hall
3958 East Emory Road
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Velma Helton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velma Helton


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Velma Helton Obituary
Velma Helton

Maynardville - Velma Doris Kitts Helton-age 99 of Maynardville, born June 7, 1920 passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. Velma was consecrated a Jehovah's Witness in 1948 and a formal member of The Kingdom Hall. Preceded in death by parents, three brothers, two sisters and husband, Esco Gilbert Helton; daughter-in-law, Juanita Sharp Helton and nephew, Terry L. Kitts.

Survivors: sons, Larry W. Helton, beloved family friend, Patricia K. Johnson; Jerry K. Helton (Brenda Bull Helton); grandchildren, Lisa, Lance (Stephanie) and Dustin Helton; great-grandson, Landon Helton. Numerous loved friends not mentioned and certainly always remembered.

Private graveside service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery, Maynardville on Saturday, November 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held 4 P.M. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at The Kingdom Hall, 3958 East Emory Road, Knoxville, Tennessee with Brother Therrel Griffin speaking. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Velma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -