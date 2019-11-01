|
Velma Helton
Maynardville - Velma Doris Kitts Helton-age 99 of Maynardville, born June 7, 1920 passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. Velma was consecrated a Jehovah's Witness in 1948 and a formal member of The Kingdom Hall. Preceded in death by parents, three brothers, two sisters and husband, Esco Gilbert Helton; daughter-in-law, Juanita Sharp Helton and nephew, Terry L. Kitts.
Survivors: sons, Larry W. Helton, beloved family friend, Patricia K. Johnson; Jerry K. Helton (Brenda Bull Helton); grandchildren, Lisa, Lance (Stephanie) and Dustin Helton; great-grandson, Landon Helton. Numerous loved friends not mentioned and certainly always remembered.
Private graveside service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery, Maynardville on Saturday, November 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held 4 P.M. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at The Kingdom Hall, 3958 East Emory Road, Knoxville, Tennessee with Brother Therrel Griffin speaking. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
