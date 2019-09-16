|
|
Velma Mae Bales Dennison
Knoxville - Velma Mae Bales Dennison, age 88, went to be with the Lord on September 14, 2019. She passed away peacefully at home. She was preceded in death by husband, George Edward Dennison; son, Charles (Eddie) Dennison; parents, Hayden and Mary C. Bales; grandchildren, Kimberly Denise Harbin and Jennifer Suzanne Johnson; daughter-in-law, Sandra K. Dennison; and son-in-law, Dennis J. Harbin. She is survived by daughters, Diane Dennison, Wilma Harbin, and Sarah Spencer (John); sons, Robert Dennison (Debbie), and George Dennison (P.G.); daughter-in-law, Carolyn Dennison; grandchildren, Michael Dennison (Vicky), Angie Dennison, Melissa Knuckles, Kelly Harris, Phillip Harbin, Kevin Dennison, Bradley Dennison (Christina), Brian Dennison (Lara), Aaron Spencer (Courtney), and Christopher Spencer; eleven great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild, The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Tuesday September 17, 2019, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Michael Dennison officiating. The family and friends will gather at 10:45 am Wednesday September 18, 2019, at Asbury Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment service. Online obituary and guest register are available at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019