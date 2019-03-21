|
|
Velma "Ruth" Smith
Knoxville, TN
Velma "Ruth" Smith, age 89, entered the gates of heaven with a smile upon meeting her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was a faithful member of West Lonsdale Baptist Church for over 50 years and attended Norwood Baptist Church later in life. Velma Ruth worked as a seamstress for over 35 years for American Clothing and John H. Daniels. She truly had a servant's heart, and to fulfill her desire to help people, she returned to school and obtained her CNA certification and worked at an assisted living center until a health issue forced her retirement. She also worked as a substitute school teacher and took care of children in her home for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Marshall Leon and grandson, Neil Smith. She is survived by her three children, Carol Everett (Mark), Rick Smith (Myra), and Marshall Smith (Lisa); grandchildren, Jennifer, Julie, Alex, Jeremy, Matthew and Tyler; several great-grandchildren; and very special friends Jim and June Jones.
A special thanks goes to the staff at The Courtyards Senior Living- The Orchards for their excellent care and to Avalon Hospice group. Alzheimer's is a terrible disease, but she faced it head on until God called her home.
The family will receive friends at Rose Mann Heritage Chapel on Friday, March 22nd beginning at 5:00pm, with a Funeral Service to follow at 7:00pm. The Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, March 23rd at 11:00am at Piney Grove Baptist Cemetery. Online Condolences may be made at rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019