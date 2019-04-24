Velma Stanley Jeffries



Knoxville, TN



Jeffries, Velma Stanley, age 79 of Knoxville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 22, 2019



surrounded by family after a prolonged illness.



Coming from a large extended family she is preceded in death by parents, James H and Ester Stanley; sisters, Louise, Barbara, Jean, Glynis, Selma, Phyllis; brothers, Dennis, James, and numerous step siblings. Survived by Husband, Richard (Bo) Jeffries; daughters, Renee Arnwine, Meritha Arnwine, Shannon (Tony) Wright; Stepsons, Richard and Chris; step daughters, Elaina and Tabbie; Grandchildren, Joseph (Becky), Amy (Matt), Michael (Marissa), Lexi (Chris), as well as step grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and beloved cat, Petey. She spent her life unselfishly caring for others as this was her sole vocation in life. Dedicated to her family and home, her love never fell short. She will forever be in our hearts and celebrated.



The family will receive friends Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel and service to follow with Randy Gaut officiating. A graveside service will be 11:00am, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Pine Hill Cemetery in Oneida.