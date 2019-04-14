|
|
Velva C. Warwick
Knoxville, TN
Velva C. Warwick, age 101, passed away April 12, 2019. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be sadly missed. Her favorite hobby was gardening. Preceded in death by husband of 57 years Charles Eugene Warwick; siblings Iva, Pearl, A.T., Bill, Gynette, J.C. and Elsa. Survived by children JC and Larene, Roy and Elaine, Dwayne and Shirley; grandchildren Sherry (J.R.) Sander, Ginger (Andrew) Ramsey, Leigh Ann Warwick, Jama (Brooks) Dean, Brooke (Jason) Munsey, Brett Warwick and Brittany (Jacob) Seaton; 16 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and sister Pauline (Hugh) Clement. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the special staff members of Northaven and UT Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, www.alztennessee.org, or Emory Pike American Christian Church, 7809 Boruff Rd., Corryton, TN 37721. Family will receive friends 5-7PM Monday at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with funeral service to follow at 7PM, Rev. Dallas Harrell and Rev. Mike Atkins officiating. Family and friends will meet 12:45PM Tuesday at Lynnhurst Cemetery for 1PM interment. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019