Velvia Liafsha
1927 - 2020
Velvia Liafsha

Oak Ridge - Velvia Marie Liafsha, age 93, of Oak Ridge, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Nursing Center at Little Creek in Knoxville. She was surrounded by her three children at the time of her death.

Vel was born Aug. 17, 1927, in Johnson City, Tenn. to Wiley C. and Sally Davis Adams. Vel was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and was deeply admired and loved by her family. She was a Camp Fire leader, the director of Camp TiYaNi and the director of Camp KoWaNa for many years. She volunteered at Linden Elementary school as the gym teacher for each of her daughter's elementary school classes. She served as a volunteer coach for the Oak Ridge gymnastics club. Vel loved to read, work crossword puzzles, shop, and travel. She loved doing cruises with her girls in her later years. Vel was energetic, enthusiastic, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. The family is grateful for all the love Vel gave us and is thankful that she is finally free of Alzheimer's.

Vel was preceded in death by her husband, James Franklin Liafsha; sister, Genevieve Bashor; brothers, George, Buster and A.D. Adams; and brother-in-laws, Kurt DelCour, Sam Street, Paul Bashor, and Satiro E. "John" Liafsha.

She is survived by daughter, Sherrie Liafsha and husband, Pete Dolan, of Maryville; daughter, Debbie Liafsha and Rick Lindauer of Kingston; daughter, Cindy Gilkey and husband, Steve, and their children, Brent of Knoxville and Max of Nashville; sister, Shirley DelCour of Knoxville; sister, Bootie Street of Johnson City; brother, Billy Adams and wife, Lee, of Johnson City; cousins, Alma Sue and George Little of Kingsport; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Nursing Center at Little Creek for the loving care and support they provided to our mother and to us. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity in Vel's name. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
