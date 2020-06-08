Venita Jones
Venita Jones

Knoxville - Venita "Nita" Sutton Jones age 93 of Knoxville, passed away June 8, 2020 at her home. She was a member of New Hope Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the Norwood Garden Club for 50 years where she received many blue ribbons for her beautiful flowers, she volunteered at The Knoxville Museum of Art and a member of Ft. Sanders Health and Fitness. Nita was recruited from Business College in Nashville to go to work at K-25 during the war. She also worked as a clerk in the library at Central High School for 21 years. Preceded in death by her daughter, Vickie Whitworth and parents, Eurshel Lee and Ida Frances Sutton. Survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Robert E. Jones; sons, Barry (Chellie) Jones and Kenny (Jackie) Jones; grandchildren, Mitchell Jones, Allison Sinclair and Alex Jones; great-grandchildren, Conner, Jennings, Jeb and Collins Sinclair; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 4-6 pm Wednesday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 6 pm. With Dr. Thomas Sweet officiating. The family will have a private interment. www.weaverfuneralservices.com.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 8, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
