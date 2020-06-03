Venson A. Waddell
Knoxville - Venson A. Waddell, born September 18, 1920, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the age of 99. Member of Ridgeview Baptist Church and the Men's Bible Class. U.S. Army Veteran of WWII. Employed by C.M. McClung & Company, retired from Tennessee Belting Supply Company. Preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Ella Mae Campbell Waddell; son, Venson A. Waddell, II (Arlie); daughter, Wanda Waddell Blazier Davenport; great-grandson, P.J. Blazier; parents, Dewey V. Waddell and Maggie Brabson Waddell; brothers, Hoyle, Dewey, Jr., R.V., Edward, and sister, Edith Witt Parks. Survived by brother, Walter Waddell; son, David A. Waddell (Susie); grandsons, Dean Blazier, Joe Blazier, Chris Waddell, Sr., Kevin Waddell, and thirteen great-grandchildren. Friends may call at their convenience at Weaver Funeral Home on Saturday from, 12:00-4:00 pm. Graveside service will be at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens on Sunday at 2:00 pm. Rev. David McGill officiating. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 6, 2020.