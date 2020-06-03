Venson A. Waddell
Venson A. Waddell

Knoxville - Venson A. Waddell, born September 18, 1920, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the age of 99. Member of Ridgeview Baptist Church and the Men's Bible Class. U.S. Army Veteran of WWII. Employed by C.M. McClung & Company, retired from Tennessee Belting Supply Company. Preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Ella Mae Campbell Waddell; son, Venson A. Waddell, II (Arlie); daughter, Wanda Waddell Blazier Davenport; great-grandson, P.J. Blazier; parents, Dewey V. Waddell and Maggie Brabson Waddell; brothers, Hoyle, Dewey, Jr., R.V., Edward, and sister, Edith Witt Parks. Survived by brother, Walter Waddell; son, David A. Waddell (Susie); grandsons, Dean Blazier, Joe Blazier, Chris Waddell, Sr., Kevin Waddell, and thirteen great-grandchildren. Friends may call at their convenience at Weaver Funeral Home on Saturday from, 12:00-4:00 pm. Graveside service will be at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens on Sunday at 2:00 pm. Rev. David McGill officiating. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 3, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
Thank You.
