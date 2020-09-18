1/1
Vera Ferguson-Williams
Vera Ferguson-Williams

Vera Ferguson-Williams, 82, departed this life Friday September 11, 2020 in Little Rock, AR. She was reunited with her devoted husband, Alfred Williams (Clinton 12 member) who passed away in March, 2019.

She retired from Levi Strauss Co. and was a member of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Clinton, TN.

Vera leaves to cherish her loving memories; children, Cornelius (Donna) Ferguson Jr., Freddy Ferguson, Eric Ferguson, Shirley Ferguson, Joyce Ann Harper, Vickie Ferguson, and Katina Davis; siblings, Sylvester (Dorothy) Scott, Ira Brenda Winston, Lucille Rollins, and Lessie Bee Mangrum and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and other family members.

Open visitation, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 after 1:00pm at Jarnigan's Chapel.

Wednesday, September 23, 2020, open visitation, 1:00 - 4:00p.m., at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church.

Family will receive friends, Wednesday September 23, 2020, 4:30 -5:00 pm at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, funeral services, 5:00 p.m., Rev. William Caldwell officiating.

Interment, Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY, www.jarnigansmortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
