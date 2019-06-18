|
|
Vera Heiskell
Sweetwater - Vera Needham Heiskell age 92 passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Wood Presbyterian Home. She was a member of Maynardville Baptist Church and served as the pianist. She attended the University of Tennessee and was employed at C.M. McClung. Vera enjoyed teaching piano to many over the years.
Preceded in death by: husband J.P. Heiskell, parents Odra and Ola Needham, and brother Shirley Needham. Survived by her son Brent Heiskell and wife Sharon; grandchildren Erica Murphy, DVM and husband Scott, Meghann Taylor and husband Adam; great-grandchildren Eva Rose and Lochlann Finn; several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the excellent care provided by the Wood Presbyterian Home. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM with a 7:00 PM funeral service at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with Rev. Richard Nicely and Rev. Deidra Crosby officiating. Family and friends will gather at the Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10:15 AM for a procession to Milan Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service. Pallbearers to serve are Scott Murphy, Adam Taylor, Mike Heiskell, James Heiskell, Trent Stooksbury, Steve Merritt. Honorary pallbearer Micheal Needham. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 18, 2019