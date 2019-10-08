|
|
Vera Jo Catlett
Knoxville -
Vera Jo Catlett - age 85, passed away on Saturday, October 6, 2019. Jo was an active member at Redemption Church and enjoyed serving her community. She retired from Bell South. Preceded in death by parents, Earnest and Cora Miller; sister, Norma and brother-in-law, George Johnstone. Survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Tom Catlett; son, Chuck (Kathi) Catlett; grandson, Richard Huffaker; as well as a host of family and friends. Family and friends will meet on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 10:45 AM at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Redemption Church, 3550 Pleasant Ridge Road, Knoxville, TN 37921. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019