Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:45 AM - 11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Vera Jo Catlett Obituary
Vera Jo Catlett

Knoxville -

Vera Jo Catlett - age 85, passed away on Saturday, October 6, 2019. Jo was an active member at Redemption Church and enjoyed serving her community. She retired from Bell South. Preceded in death by parents, Earnest and Cora Miller; sister, Norma and brother-in-law, George Johnstone. Survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Tom Catlett; son, Chuck (Kathi) Catlett; grandson, Richard Huffaker; as well as a host of family and friends. Family and friends will meet on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 10:45 AM at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Redemption Church, 3550 Pleasant Ridge Road, Knoxville, TN 37921. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
