Sevierville - Vera Kathryn Roberts Lethco age 84 of Sevierville, was born November 1, 1935, and went home to Jesus on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies.Proverbs 31:10. Vera was a shining light in all our lives. She loved us, gave us comfort, and helped us to know, that whatever we were going through, it would be alright. She would say to us, '..it'll be alright...whatever it is,..it would be alright". She poured a little Vera into all of us, and we are better for it.Vera is preceded in death by her loving husband Glenn Lethco; daughter Frankie Lee Ownby; parents, John Ernest and Zelma Roberts; and brothers, J.E. Roberts and Joe Sutton.She leaves behind to cherish her memories, son, James Randy Parton and wife Catherine; daughter, Lisa Parton Turner and husband Mark; son-in-law Sidney Ownby; Grandchildren Leia McGill Gilbert and husband Jason, Nathan Alan Turner and wife Leann, Abigail Turner Starritt and husband Logan, Priscilla Parton Wardell and husband Robert, Victoria Parton Hawkins and husband Kyle; and Great Grandchildren, Caleb Wade Gilbert, Cayman Wesley Gilbert, William Johnathan Loveday, Carson Thomas Starritt, Jaxxon Abel Starritt, and Kadence Storm Hawkins; and Special Caretakers, the entire staff at Dominion Senior Living of Sevierville.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Atchley Funeral Home to help the family with expenses.Graveside service and interment 1 PM Monday in Middle Creek Cemetery with Rev. Steve Brewer officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 15 to May 16, 2020